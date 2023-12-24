Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2023 at 10:05 pm

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Go For a Christmas Eve Stroll

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer are enjoying their Christmas Eve together!

The couple was spotted on Sunday (December 24) walking the streets of Los Feliz, Calif. after having lunch.

Kristen and Dylan both sported casual, yet stylish outfits. The former Twilight star donned cuffed jeans and a white t-shirt, while her fiancée wore a cool jean jacket-crop top combo with a blue baseball cap.

If you didn’t know, the holidays take on a particular significance for Kristen, as she starred in the popular 2020 Christmas rom-com Happiest Season.

Kristen, 33, and Dylan, 36, have been together since 2019.

The pair confirmed their engagement in November 2021.

Back in October, Kristen Stewart revealed who she shared her first kiss with, and more!

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer out and about in Los Feliz…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart