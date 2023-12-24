Daniel Dae Kim Reacts to Being Called 'Daddy' After 'Avatar' Cast Takes On TikTok Trend

Daniel Dae Kim is well aware of people calling him “daddy”!

The 55-year-old actor has been acting for decades and fans have been thirsting over him for years.

Recently, Daniel and his Avatar: The Last Airbender co-stars took on one of the latest TikTok trends, where people walk and say, “We’re ____, of course…” and he mentioned being called “daddy.”

“We’re the cast of Avatar, and I’ve heard people call me daddy, zaddy or baddie,” Daniel says in his portion. “You can choose whatever you like.”

Netflix captioned the video on Twitter/X, “we filmed with the cast of avatar: the last airbender. of course we made daniel dae kim say daddy”

Daniel reposted that and wrote, “I’ve been called much worse. 😉🤣”

On the Instagram post of the same video, Avatar star Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang in the upcoming series, commented, “Hi Papi!!😂😂😂” LOL!

