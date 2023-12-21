'Avatar: The Last Airbender': 6 New Images Released By Netflix Featuring Arden Cho, Gordon Cormier & More!

New images from Avatar: The Last Airbender have just debuted online!

Among the new images are a first look at Arden Cho as June, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Sebastian Amoruso as Jet, Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, and Casey Camp-Horinket as Gran Gran.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The eight, hour long episodes will debut on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

