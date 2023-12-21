Bam Margera & Dannii Marie Are Engaged After Six Months of Dating!

Bam Margera is engaged to Dannii Marie!

The 44-year-old Jackass alum popped the question after dating for six months, Us Weekly confirmed.

“We’re just a really good team,” he said to the outlet on Wednesday (December 20) after revealing he proposed in October.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun.’”

He said Dannii helped him after she entered his life in June and helped him get sober two months later.

“Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule. And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing. She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

The two were first linked back in July after she started appearing on his two Instagram pages.

“He went through [detox] and I didn’t go anywhere. We stayed in this beautiful crystal infested pool house where we just healed, all of us, and we shut the phones off. He didn’t have a phone. I changed his number and we just X’d the bad people and here we are,” she said.

Bam was married to childhood friend Melissa Rothstein in 2007, but the two divorced in 2012. He married Nicole Boyd in October 2013 and welcomed their son, Phoenix, in December 2017, before their split in 2021 amid his addiction struggles.

“Dannii [got] me on the right track. Got me visitation to see my son Phoenix after not seeing him for 200 days,” Bam added.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Find out which celebs also just got engaged.