Carey Mulligan Admits She Didn't Think Husband Marcus Mumford Was 'Boyfriend Material' at First

Carey Mulligan is being honest with her first impression of now-husband Marcus Mumford.

The 38-year-old actress revealed how she really felt about her 36-year-old Mumford & Sons singer beau in an episode of the Smartless podcast.

During the episode, she revealed that they first met as pre-teens.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were friends when we were kids. We went to camp together,” she said, explaining he was 10 and she was 12 when they met.

When asked if they hooked up all the way back then, she said: “We didn’t but I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I’d ever met and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10.”

“I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. Not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time. But I decided that he was not it,” she continued.

“We were pen pals for a couple of years, then we lost touch [and] then the internet happened,” she continued.

They found each other on Facebook and briefly reconnected until they both decided to deactivate their accounts. When she was 24, they once again reconnected and decided to get together in person.

She joked they should “probably should get married” after years of “destiny” bringing them back together.

He eventually proposed in 2011, and the two were married by April of the following year!

They later welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, 8, in September 2015, and their son, Wilfred, 6, in August 2017. She secretly gave birth to their third child earlier this year.

