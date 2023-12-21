Top Stories
Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Thu, 21 December 2023 at 11:23 am

The Richest Stars of 'Dawson's Creek,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest Stars of 'Dawson's Creek,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Dawson’s Creek is one of the most beloved shows from the ’90s to early ’00s.

The Kevin Williamson-created television series, which began airing on The WB, centered around a group of friends from high school to college in the town of Capeside, Massachusetts, and ran from 1998 through to May of 2003 across six seasons.

After the show’s hit success, many cast members of the series have gone on to accomplish huge things, becoming some of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors and racking up accolades and critical acclaim with their performances.

Some stars in particular have also amassed an enormous amount of wealth for themselves. We’ve put together all of the main cast stars of Dawson’s Creek, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Click through to find out who the richest stars of Dawson’s Creek are, ranked from lowest to highest net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Dawson's Creek, EG, evergreen, Extended, James Van Der Beek, John Wesley Shipp, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Kerr Smith, Mary Beth Peil, Mary-Margaret Humes, meredith monroe, Michelle Williams, Net Worth, nina repeta