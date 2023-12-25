Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 8:00 pm

'Big Bang Theory' Set Secrets You Might Not Know (Including the Role Intended for Sandra Bullock!)

With a long history and a dedicated fandom to this day, The Big Bang Theory is still sparking conversations among fans years after it went off air.

However, even the most adoring fans might not know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets from the beloved sitcom.

For instance, did you know that Sandra Bullock was supposed to land a role in it?

Revolving around Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, so much happened onscreen, but it turns out that just as much was going on when fans weren’t watching.

We did some digging and rustled up 12 facts about the show, including details about guest stars who turned down roles (that list includes a massive pop star), actors who were almost overlooked, onset romances, future plans for reboots and more.

Take a look and let us know what, if anything surprised you!

Scroll through the slideshow to check out 12 big secrets from the set of The Big Bang Theory…

Photos: Getty
