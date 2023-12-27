Russell Wilson Benched as Broncos Quarterback, Reason Why Seemingly Revealed

The Denver Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson, who you may often see on Hollywood red carpets alongside his wife Ciara, has reportedly been benched for the remainder of the NFL season in a surprising move.

The 35-year-old NFL player will reportedly serve as the backup quarterback during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jarrett Stidham, who is normally the backup, will start, both ESPN and the NFL are reporting via sources.

There’s an interesting reason why this might be happening.

In Russell‘s contract with the Denver Broncos, he has a $37 million injury guarantee baked in, meaning if he were to suffer a significant injury, the team would have little financial flexibility should they choose to sign a different quarterback in the offseason. Each NFL team has a salary cap they must adhere to, and $37 million is a hefty sum that would eat into the Broncos’ wiggle room. By benching him, they’re ensuring he does not get injured in game.