Tommy Dorfman Accuses Delta Staff of Misgendering Her

Tommy Dorfman had an apparent incident involving airline employees.

The 31-year-old 13 Reasons Why trans actress accused Delta Air Lines of committing a “human rights violation” and misgendering her in a video.

She uploaded a brief clip of the apparent confrontation to her TikTok over the weekend, showing herself seemingly accusing the staff of misgendering her “multiple times,” alleging one worker did so “intentionally.”

The clip has since been taken down, but has since been circulating on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

She said the incident took place at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, and one of the Delta employees was named Tristan and “said he was fine with” the footage being posted online.

“And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally?” a voice off camera is heard saying as a Delta worker appears to be speaking to someone else. Seemingly referring to Tommy, the worker can be heard saying, via The Wrap: “While she’s talk—while he’s talking…”

“You just misgendered me again,” she says.

“It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also OK,” the worker responds. Tommy then says the Delta employee’s colleague had “intentionally” misgendered her twice.

“You’re being condescending,” the worker responds, adding: “And if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

Tommy wrote she didn’t “realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

It’s not clear what led to the altercation.

In a statement to The Wrap, a Delta spokesperson said the airline is “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”

She revealed her shockingly low 13 Reasons Why salary earlier this year.