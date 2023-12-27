Tyga & Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors After Leaving the Club Together Over Christmas Break

Tyga and Chloe Bailey are sparking dating rumors!

The 34-year-old rapper and the 25-year-old singer were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club on Tuesday night (December 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Tyga was seen carrying two bags of candy as he headed to the car, via TMZ.

Chloe was spotted smiling as she made her way to the car as well, getting into the front passenger seat of Tyga‘s car before they headed out together.

As far as their relationship history, Tyga just dated Avril Lavigne throughout most of 2023, while Chloe and Gunna dated briefly as well.

The nature of their hang-out isn’t known just yet, but fans are already speculating that love is in the air!

Find out which couples just split in 2023.