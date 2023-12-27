Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expresses Regret Over Mom's Murder: 'I Regret It Every Single Day'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison on December 28, and she was asked about if she regrets the murder of her mom.

If you don’t know, here’s some backstory: Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard fabricated her medical records and made it appear as if she suffered from a long list of medical issues. She was given medications and underwent medical procedures in which she suffered for years. She has been in prison for eight years after being convicted of her mother’s murder in 2016.

Now, Gypsy, who was the subject of the Hulu series The Act, is expressing remorse for killing her mom.

“I was desperate to get out of that situation,” she told People. “If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.”

She added, “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Gypsy Rose added, “Obviously I knew that I could walk and didn’t need a feeding tube, but everything else was a really big confusion for me. Whenever I’d question [having seizures], my mother would say I’d had a seizure the night before and didn’t remember. There was always an excuse.”

