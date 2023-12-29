'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart & 'CODA' Actor Daniel Durant Are Engaged!

Exciting news for Dancing with the Stars‘ Britt Stewart – she’s engaged!

On Friday (December 29), the 34-year-old pro dancer announced that she and CODA actor Daniel Durant are engaged, nearly one year after confirming that they were in a relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple shared with People that Daniel, also 34, proposed to Britt while on a hike in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., with their families on Christmas Day, (Monday, Dec. 25).

Daniel popped the question when the group made it to the top of the mountain and everyone went around and shared what they were grateful for and were looking forward to in the new year.

“I was the last one — and I started talking about the year, about us meeting and everything that happens in life. I just feel like there’s balance. She sees me. She knows my culture, my language, and understands everything about me,” Daniel shared, admitting that he started “welling up” in the moment before taking out the ring.

“We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story,” Britt added. “It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal.”

Daniel and Britt first met when they were paired together during season 31 of Dancing with the Stars in 2022. They came in fifth place.

They revealed that they were dating on Valentine’s Day in February 2023.

Congrats to the happy couple!