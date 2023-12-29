Source Explains Why Melania Trump Skipped Family Christmas Celebration

Melania Trump was noticeably absent from the Trump family’s Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida earlier this week.

The former first lady was missing from a family portrait that surfaced online after the holiday, although her son Barron was seen standing behind his father Donald Trump.

Her absence sparked questions, and a source confirmed that she was not in attendance and revealed where she was instead of celebrating with her family.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” an insider informed Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

While fans and critics alike clocked her absence in the photo, she wasn’t the only member of the Trump family not included. Donald‘s children Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Tiffany were all present. However, his son Eric was not included in the photo, either.

Interestingly, Melania‘s father Viktor Knavs was also present for the photo.

Earlier this year, a source spoke out about why Melania does not often respond to her husband’s public battles.