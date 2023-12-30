Josh Hutcherson & Longtime Girlfriend Claudia Traisac Hold Hands on Lunch Date in Los Feliz

Josh Hutcherson is enjoying a rare day out with his longtime girlfriend.

The 31-year-old Five Nights at Freddy’s actor held hands with Claudia Traisac as they headed to All Time Restaurant for a low-key lunch date on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For the outing, Josh wore a long-sleeved white shirt with black pants while Claudia, also 31, wore an all-black outfit.

If you didn’t know, Josh and Claudia first met in 2013 while filming Escobar: Paradise Lost and have been together for almost a decade now.

Did you know Josh competed against four other actors before landing the role of Peeta in The Hunger Games movies?

