Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals What Life Was Like Growing Up With Diana Ross as a Mother

Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up about being the daughter of Diana Ross.

The 51-year-old Black-ish actress spoke to Flaunt magazine about their relationship in a new interview.

During the conversation, she revealed that while the 79-year-old music legend wasn’t a “partier,” she was frequently surrounded by other celebrities.

“Don’t get me wrong, Michael Jackson was around. Marvin Gaye called the house all the time. Cher and my dad and my mom and Michael played doubles tennis. Andy Warhol photographed me. You know what I mean?”

“All of that stuff was just a part of my life. But at the same time, the feelings and the experiences and the way my mother created home life for us was very ‘normal,’” she continued.

“My mom, of course, has led a very public life, but she is such a private person, and such a home person. She’s a mom before she’s ‘Diana Ross.’ My childhood was very anchored in real family life. My mom was home, my mom came and woke me up for school. And what I will say is it looked the way it did for my friends.”

As far as her upbringing, Tracee said she “wasn’t this crazy person standing out in school…there were certain unique things, but my mom woke us up for school in the morning. We would sit down and have dinner together. She would record when we were asleep at night. She never left for longer than a week.”

