Demi Lovato Gets Surprise from Fiancé Jutes During New Year's Eve Performance in Las Vegas!

Demi Lovato rang in 2024 with her man by her side!

The 31-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer hit the stage for a New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday night (December 31) at The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Right after the clock struck midnight, Demi‘s fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes surprised her up on stage and gave her a big kiss, as seen in a clip shared on Twitter.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier that day, Demi took to TikTok to share a compilation video of some of her highlights from the year.

Demi and Jutes, 32, announced a few weeks ago that they were engaged after nearly two years of dating.

Demi recently opened up about how Jutes helped her let go of her “daddy issues.”