Demi Lovato Gets Surprise from Fiancé Jutes During New Year's Eve Performance in Las Vegas!
Demi Lovato rang in 2024 with her man by her side!
The 31-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer hit the stage for a New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday night (December 31) at The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Right after the clock struck midnight, Demi‘s fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes surprised her up on stage and gave her a big kiss, as seen in a clip shared on Twitter.
Earlier that day, Demi took to TikTok to share a compilation video of some of her highlights from the year.
Demi and Jutes, 32, announced a few weeks ago that they were engaged after nearly two years of dating.
Demi recently opened up about how Jutes helped her let go of her “daddy issues.”
2023 🥹🖤💍