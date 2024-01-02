Madonna's Kids Lourdes Leon & Rocco Ritchie Spotted on NYE Vacation in St. Barts!

Madonna rang in the new year in St. Barts with all her kids and it looks like her two oldest children spent some quality time together!

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, her kids with exes Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, were seen going for a boat ride with friends on Sunday (December 31) in St. Barts.

Madonna took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Day to share some photos from the NYE celebration with all six of her kids – Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

“Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It’s A Good Life……….Happy 2024 !! 🎉🥳💕,” Madonna captioned the post, which you can see below.

Madonna is currently on a brief break from her Celebration World Tour and shows will resume next week. Check out the set list for the U.S. leg of the tour!