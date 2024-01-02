Sophie Turner Declares 2023 'Year of the Girlies' After Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner is celebrating the girls.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress shared a carousel of 10 photos with several of her female friends on Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) following New Year’s Eve weekend.

“2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent,” she captioned the sweet post.

The pictures included shots with Olivia DeJonge, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and the singer’s brother, Austin Swift and his girlfriend Sydney Ness.

The declaration comes after Sophie‘s husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage.

Amid a legal battle, they’ve since reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their two daughters, Delphine and Willa, that allows both parents to care for the two children through early 2024. (Sophie had the girls for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.)

