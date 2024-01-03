'Love Is Blind' Contestant Renee Poche Countersues Netflix & Show's Production Company, Claims She 'Felt Like a Prisoner'

Renee Poche has filed a suit against Netflix and production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV.

The former contestant on season five of Love Is Blind has filed suit against producers of the reality show, in an attempt to stop a reported $4 million arbitration from the producers against her.

Keep reading to find out more…

In November, producers took out an arbitration against her for “some limited public remarks about her distressing time on the Program, including the terrifying experiences she had with Wall.”

In her countersuit, she shared some more details about how the conditions were behind the scenes when they were not filming.

“On her first night in Los Angeles, the Program’s production staff seized Poche’s phone, passport, and driver’s license,” her complaint states, via Deadline. “When not filming, Poche was locked in her hotel room, unable to leave without a ‘castwrangler’ accompanying her. She was expressly forbidden from interacting not only with otherparticipants but also with random hotel guests and staff. In some ways, and this is a sentiment shared by many participants, Poche felt like a prisoner.”

“This dispute is ripe for adjudication because Delirium has initiated arbitration against Poche for purportedly violating her unlawful nondisclosure agreement,” the suit, which was filed on January 2nd by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, reads. “Poche contends that the Agreement is itself illegal and unenforceable and brings this action to vindicate her legal rights under California law.”

They are seeking a jury trial and are looking for a court declaration that the NDA is “illegal, invalid and unenforceable,” along with more damages.

If you recall, one of Renee‘s fellow season five contestants also sued the show’s production companies.

Back in 2022, a season two contestant also sued the show and production companies over the working conditions…