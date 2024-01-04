'Hacks' Season 3 Returns on Max in 2024, Premiere Details Revealed

Hacks is back!

The Emmy Award-winning comedy TV series is officially returning to Max this spring, the network revealed in a post on social media.

The exact date for the Season 3 premiere will be revealed at a later date, but it will be the show’s first episode after more than a year off the air.

The show was pushed back amid delays related to star Jean Smart’s health and the Hollywood strikes.

The return announcement came with a photo of the character Deborah Vance in a glittery pair of gold pants and heels and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in her signature Doc Martens.

Jean opened up about undergoing a heart procedure back in February 2023.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” a spokesperson for HBO told TheWrap.

