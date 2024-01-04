Patrick Stewart Addresses Playing Professor X Again In 'Deadpool 3' Despite 'Frustrating' Experience With Last MCU Shoot

Patrick Stewart is beloved to Marvel fans for his portrayal of Professor X, the leader of the X-Men, and he’s hinting at a possible return to the character.

The 83-year-old screen legend assumed the role for the first time in 2000′s X-Men and has suited up seven additional times over the years. Most recently, he made a cameo (and seemingly died) in 2022′s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

However, superhero fans know that their favorite heroes and villains rarely stay dead. That means that there is always a possibility that Professor X might return to action.

In fact, some believe that Patrick will reprise the role alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

Patrick weighed in on the casting rumors and addressed the frustrations that came with his last time playing the Professor in a new interview.

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patrick made it clear that Professor X isn’t necessarily going to stay dead.

“I have every confidence he’s still around,” he admitted.

Does that mean that he’ll appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Wolverine and the infamous Merc with a Mouth?

“It has come up, there’s been a process,” he said about a potential cameo. “But the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems and COVID, you know…”

Professor X’s presence alongside Wolverine would make a lot of sense, considering how closely interwoven the characters have become in the franchise.

However, Patrick‘s return to the MCU would follow a filming experience that he described as “frustrating and disappointing.”

Why? Due to COVID protocols on the set of Multiverse of Madness, Patrick shot all of his scenes on his own.

“In the big scene, I think each one of the leading actors had the same experience; they were shot on their own,” he revealed, adding “But that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”

