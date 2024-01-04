Tom Ellis Woos Gina Rodriguez In Netflix Rom-Com 'Players,' First Look Photos Revealed

Netflix has released the first look photos for their upcoming Valentine’s Day rom-com Players!

Featured in the stills from the movie include Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr, who seemingly find themselves in a love triangle.

Here’s a synopsis: New York sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

Also starring in the upcoming movie are Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim and Marin Hinkle.

Players is set to debut on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, on Netflix.

If you missed it, Tom and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer recently welcomed their first child!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the first look photos from Players…