Top Stories
Gerry &amp; Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Gerry & Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Fri, 05 January 2024 at 12:05 pm

Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Shows Off Major Baby Bump at 'Night Swim' Premiere!

Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Shows Off Major Baby Bump at 'Night Swim' Premiere!

Wyatt Russell is getting support from his pregnant wife at the premiere of his new movie!

The 37-year-old actor and wife Meredith Hagner, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, stepped out for the premiere of his new thriller Night Swim on Wednesday night (January 3) held at Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, Eddie Martinez, Elijah J. Roberts, Ellie Araiza, and Nancy Lenehan along with director Bryce McGuire and producer James Blum.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie follows “Ray Waller (Russell), a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Warren). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

Night Swim is out in theaters now. Find out if you should stick around after the credits for an extra scene!

FYI: Kerry is wearing is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Amélie is wearing a Halston dress.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 01
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 02
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 03
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 04
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 05
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 06
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 07
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 08
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 09
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 10
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 11
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 12
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 13
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 14
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 15
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 16
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 17
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 18
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 19
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 20
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 21
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 22
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 23
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 24
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 25
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 26
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 27
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 28
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 29
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 30
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 31
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 32
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 33
wyatt russell pregnant wife night swim premiere 34

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amélie Hoeferle, Bryce McGuire, Eddie Martinez, Elijah J. Roberts, Ellie Araiza, Gavin Warren, James Blum, Jodi Long, Kerry Condon, Meredith Hagner, Nancy Lenehan, Night Swim, Pregnant Celebrities, Wyatt Russell