Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Shows Off Major Baby Bump at 'Night Swim' Premiere!

Wyatt Russell is getting support from his pregnant wife at the premiere of his new movie!

The 37-year-old actor and wife Meredith Hagner, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, stepped out for the premiere of his new thriller Night Swim on Wednesday night (January 3) held at Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, Eddie Martinez, Elijah J. Roberts, Ellie Araiza, and Nancy Lenehan along with director Bryce McGuire and producer James Blum.

The movie follows “Ray Waller (Russell), a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Warren). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

Night Swim is out in theaters now. Find out if you should stick around after the credits for an extra scene!

FYI: Kerry is wearing is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Amélie is wearing a Halston dress.

