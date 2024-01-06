Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Give Wild Advice on Dating, What to Do When You're Sad

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have some hilarious advice for their fans.

On Saturday (January 6), the 65-year-old former talk show host and the 50-year-old actress shared an Instagram video titled “Instagram Advice with Ellen & Portia.”

The couple, who got married back in 2008, gave their thoughts on modern dating and what you should do when you’re feeling low.

Keep reading to find out more…

When someone who recently got divorced asked about how to meet people sans online dating, Ellen suggested pickleball. “You could join a club,” she says in the video. “Go hang out at a pickleball court. That’s always fun. You can start playing pickleball. Meet somebody.”

A different person asked Ellen and Portia how they cheer themselves up when they’re feeling down, and the couple had some zany responses.

“Drugs,” Portia deadpanned. They suggested the person take shrooms to lift their spirits.

The Scandal star added that she rides a horse to feel better, and Ellen quipped, “If you don’t have a horse, just get something and ride it. You know what I mean? That’ll make you feel better.”

