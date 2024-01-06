Cindy Morgan, 'Caddyshack' & 'Tron' Actress, Dies at 69

Cindy Morgan, the actress best known for her roles in Tron and Caddyshack, has sadly passed away.

TMZ confirmed the news of her passing with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and shared additional details about the sad news.

The outlet reported that Cindy was found by authorities in her home after her roommate called the police on December 30. She reached out after knocking on the actress’ bedroom door and getting no answer.

Cindy was last seen alive on December 19, and it is not immediately clear when she died.

Reps for the sheriff’s office confirmed that her death was related to “natural causes.” It does not appear that any foul play was involved.

The actress has additional credits over the years, appearing on shows such as The Love Boat and Falcon Crest. She will be missed.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Cindy at this difficult time. We hope that they find peace and love.

RIP.