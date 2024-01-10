Young Mazino Joins 'The Last of Us' Season 2!

Beef breakout star Young Mazino has joined the second season of The Last of Us on HBO!

He is taking on the role of Jesse, who according to Variety, is described as “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” the show’s co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said. “We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

The Last Of Us season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO in 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Filming for season 2 will begin sometime this spring. Stay tuned as we learn more casting for the show’s new episodes!

