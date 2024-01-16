The Greatest Showman's Loren Allred Wows With 'Never Enough' Performance During 'America's Got Talent' Debut!

Loren Allred is the voice behind the role of Jenny Lind in the movie The Greatest Showman and she has become well-known around the world for performing the song “Never Enough.”

The acclaimed performer competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 and came in 9th place and now she’s a contestant on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

Loren is a contestant on Simon Cowell‘s team for the new edition of AGT and she performed “Never Enough” as her audition song.

“One of my favorite movies ever was The Greatest Showman and one of my favorite songs in the movie is the song ‘Never Enough,’ and then I found out, actually, the girl who sings the song in the movie wasn’t singing the song. It was actually Loren‘s vocal,” Simon told the other judges while explaining why he put her on his team.

Loren explained why she decided to do the show and said, “I’m going to be testing my vocal range. I’m 34 years old, and I just felt like if I don’t give this one more shot and be fearless, then I might regret it. I have big dreams. I want to be on Broadway, put out my own albums, and I just feel like if I knock it out of the park tonight, then maybe those dreams can come true.”

After her performance, Simon told her, “That was honestly spectacular and to have that moment almost taken away from you, and no one knows it was you, and now you’ve got the guts to come back on this show and tell America, ‘This is me.’ It’s so special. I really hope America gets behind you and give you the break that I genuinely believe you deserve because you are an extraordinarily good artist.”

