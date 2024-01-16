Rob McElhenney Watches NFL Playoff Game on His Phone During Emmy Awards 2023

Rob McElhenney spent his time at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards watching football!

The ceremony took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This was actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes.

During the show, Rob presented the award for Outstanding Talk Series alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, and Kaitlin Olson.

When he wasn’t on stage, Rob‘s attention was elsewhere.

Keep reading to find out more…

The 46-year-old actor shared a selfie taken by Kaitlin, which shows Rob watching the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL playoff game on his phone.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If you weren’t aware, Rob just won the Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for his and Ryan Reynolds‘ Welcome to Wrexham series.

Find out which nominated stars skipped the 2023 Emmy Awards!