Top Stories
7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 2:26 am

7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

Continue Here »

7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

There were nearly 200 celebrities on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but some significant stars ended up skipping the show.

We counted at least seven nominated stars who didn’t attend the Emmys, which took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Two of those nominated stars were winners during the show, including someone who picked up 3 wins throughout the night.

Make sure to check out the full list of stars who DID attend the show and browse our ranking of the top 20 best dressed celebs of the evening.

Browse through the slideshow to see who skipped the Emmy Awards…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Christopher Storer, EG, Elisabeth Moss, Elton John, Emmy Awards, Extended, Jeremy Strong, Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, Slideshow, Taron Egerton