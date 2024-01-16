Station 19's Jaina Lee Ortiz Wears See-Through Dress for Disney's Emmys After Party

Jaina Lee Ortiz wore her most daring look yet while attending an after party following the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The 37-year-old Station 19 actress wore a see-through sheer dress while attending The Walt Disney Company’s after party on Monday night (January 15) at Otium in Los Angeles.

Jaina was joined at the event by co-star Danielle Savre, as well as Grey’s Anatomy cast members Jake Borrelli, Camilla Luddington, Niko Terho, and Anthony Hill.

During the Emmys, some of the original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy reunited on stage for a fun moment!

Did you see that Jaina recently confirmed she is dating a Station 19 co-star? A new report also explained why ABC decided to cancel the show.

FYI: Anthony is wearing a shirt by UniQlo, jacket and pants by H&M, and shoes by Aldo.