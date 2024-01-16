Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Issues Statement Clarifying Position on Israel-Palestine, Says His 'Thoughts And Beliefs Have Been Misconstrued'

Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp is issuing a statement amid backlash he’s received online amid his statements about Israel and Palestine.

Noah began the video by saying he “just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

After the October 7 attacks, Noah called out his followers who showed support for Hamas. He then was seen laughing with friends holding up signs and stickers that read “Zionism is sexy.”

In a TikTok video, Noah began, “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

He continued, “I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestine standing in background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see.”

Noah added, “I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, of our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

Noah‘s statements from October 2023 caused many to want to boycott Stranger Things, despite his confirmed participation in the final season, as well as cancel him online.

You can watch the entire video, embedded below.