Noah Schnapp Calls Out Those Supporting Brutality in Israel: 'I Am Outraged By the Justification & Celebration...Have People Lost Their Minds???'

Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp has posted a statement about what he’s been observing with regard to the tragic events happening across the world.

If you have not seen the news, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, killing at least 900 civilians. Militants also kidnapped at least 100 hostages and took them into Gaza, pledging to kill them if Israel does any airstrikes on Gaza without warning. The death toll in Gaza has reached at least 765 people from the retaliatory airstrikes.

He began on Instagram, “As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women, and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

He continued, “I just reposted a beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival. I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine’ and ‘she deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine.’”

“I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girls life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP! This is one example of many posts, rallies, and petitions being signed attempting to justify that brutality against these innocent Israeli people. You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be Israeli, you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong,” his statement added.

“I have also noticed a silence in social media like [I've] never seen before. The same people who love to jump on fashionable causes like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have been chillingly quiet. The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won’t forget it. 40 babies were beheaded and burned alive in front of their parents by Hamas. I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you,” he continued.

“While you justify the murders and torture of our loved ones, we will hope and pray for safety, justice, liberation, and self determination in Palestine. While you chant ‘Gas the Jews’, we will say a Jewish prayer for peace for all Israelis and Palestinians. A reminder that we, the Jewish people, with our love for each other and others, are stronger than your hatred. We are strong. We are compassionate. We have prevailed before and we will prevail again,” he concluded.

