Connie Britton Skips Emmys 2023 & Misses Planned 'American Horror Story' Reunion, Reason Why Explained By Her Rep

If you were watching the 2023 Emmy Awards, you might have been waiting to see the American Horror Story reunion between Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott.

However, Connie did not end up showing up.

Instead, Dylan did the presenting bit by himself. While Dylan was presenting, Rubber Man sneaked up behind him and it ended up being the host Anthony Anderson dressed in the famous suit. If you don’t know, Connie, Dylan, and the infamous Rubber Man all appeared in the first season of American Horror Story.

Now, Connie‘s rep is explaining her absence.

Unfortunately, Connie had to deal with a weather issue. Her rep told EW that she had to fly back to the East Coast early for production on her TV miniseries Zero Day as there was snow set to hit on Monday (January 15) through Tuesday.