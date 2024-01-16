Top Stories
7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 9:11 am

Connie Britton Skips Emmys 2023 & Misses Planned 'American Horror Story' Reunion, Reason Why Explained By Her Rep

Connie Britton Skips Emmys 2023 & Misses Planned 'American Horror Story' Reunion, Reason Why Explained By Her Rep

If you were watching the 2023 Emmy Awards, you might have been waiting to see the American Horror Story reunion between Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott.

However, Connie did not end up showing up.

Instead, Dylan did the presenting bit by himself. While Dylan was presenting, Rubber Man sneaked up behind him and it ended up being the host Anthony Anderson dressed in the famous suit. If you don’t know, Connie, Dylan, and the infamous Rubber Man all appeared in the first season of American Horror Story.

Now, Connie‘s rep is explaining her absence.

Keep reading to find out more…

Unfortunately, Connie had to deal with a weather issue. Her rep told EW that she had to fly back to the East Coast early for production on her TV miniseries Zero Day as there was snow set to hit on Monday (January 15) through Tuesday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, American Horror Story, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Emmy Awards