Noah Schnapp Slammed Online for Controversial New Post About Israel-Palestine Conflict

Noah Schnapp has been called out on social media for a post that has to do with the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actor has been outspoken about the horrible situation, which started after the militant group Hamas infiltrated Israel and killed hundreds. The country responded by attacking Palestine, killing hundred of citizens while targeting Hamas.

In a previous post on social media, Noah called out those who are supporting the brutality in Israel, praying for peace and expressing sorrow for all who are suffering.

On Monday (November 13), he was slammed online after a video with some friends went viral on social media.

In the post, which you can see here, Noah‘s friends are laughing while holding up signs that read “Zionism is sexy.” Another small sign reads “Hamas is ISIS.”

What is “Zionism”? According to Vox, it’s the belief that “Judaism is a nationality as well as a religion, and that Jews deserve their own state in their ancestral homeland, Israel, in the same way the French people deserve France or the Chinese people should have China.”

This has been used as an argument to spur a land battle between Israel and Palestine, which is ongoing and at the center of the current conflict.

Many, including Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui, have taken to social media to slam the signs.

“It’s because they’re necrophiliacs,” she said on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a person who wanted to know how anyone would refer to the movement as “sexy.”

Lauren continued, writing, “That is the only logical conclusion I can come to from all of this. Who the f-ck even evokes the word ‘sexy’ in the midst of genocide or has the capacity to rape people when they’re in the most terrified and disempowered state possible…necrophiliacs. There is an enjoyment of bloodshed, an enjoyment of death..a celebration of it. I’ve heard so many soldiers and Zionists threaten rape or wish it upon those or us who have enough humanity to show up for the Palestinian people in solidarity. It’s a power tactic (women know this). It is a tool of genocide. It is a tool of colonization, they do it ALWAYS.”

Noah does not appear to have responded to the controversy.

