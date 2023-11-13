Top Stories
Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, &amp; More

Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, & More

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 8:26 pm

The Weeknd & Girlfriend Simi Khadra Spotted on Date Night, Try to Keep Low Profile

The Weeknd & Girlfriend Simi Khadra Spotted on Date Night, Try to Keep Low Profile

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are still going strong as a couple and we have new photos from a recent date night!

The 33-year-old singer and the 30-year-old DJ were spotted leaving a dinner date on Sunday (November 12) at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Simi were both seen trying to keep a low profile while exiting the popular restaurant.

They were also spotted out for dinner back in September.

The couple has been together since at least early 2022, when they were spotted sharing a kiss at his birthday party in Las Vegas. One thing that fans have found surprising is that Simi happens to be best friends with one of The Weeknd‘s most famous ex-girlfriends.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of The Weeknd and Simi Khadra leaving the dinner date…

Just Jared on Facebook
the weeknd simi khadra date night 01
the weeknd simi khadra date night 02
the weeknd simi khadra date night 03
the weeknd simi khadra date night 04
the weeknd simi khadra date night 05
the weeknd simi khadra date night 06
the weeknd simi khadra date night 07
the weeknd simi khadra date night 08
the weeknd simi khadra date night 09
the weeknd simi khadra date night 10
the weeknd simi khadra date night 11
the weeknd simi khadra date night 12
the weeknd simi khadra date night 13
the weeknd simi khadra date night 14
the weeknd simi khadra date night 15
the weeknd simi khadra date night 16
the weeknd simi khadra date night 17
the weeknd simi khadra date night 18
the weeknd simi khadra date night 19
the weeknd simi khadra date night 20
the weeknd simi khadra date night 21
the weeknd simi khadra date night 22
the weeknd simi khadra date night 23
the weeknd simi khadra date night 24
the weeknd simi khadra date night 25
the weeknd simi khadra date night 26
the weeknd simi khadra date night 27
the weeknd simi khadra date night 28
the weeknd simi khadra date night 29
the weeknd simi khadra date night 30
the weeknd simi khadra date night 31
the weeknd simi khadra date night 32

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Simi Khadra, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images