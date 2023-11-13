The Weeknd & Girlfriend Simi Khadra Spotted on Date Night, Try to Keep Low Profile

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are still going strong as a couple and we have new photos from a recent date night!

The 33-year-old singer and the 30-year-old DJ were spotted leaving a dinner date on Sunday (November 12) at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Simi were both seen trying to keep a low profile while exiting the popular restaurant.

They were also spotted out for dinner back in September.

The couple has been together since at least early 2022, when they were spotted sharing a kiss at his birthday party in Las Vegas. One thing that fans have found surprising is that Simi happens to be best friends with one of The Weeknd‘s most famous ex-girlfriends.

