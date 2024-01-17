Madonna Debuts Jean Paul Gaultier 'Blond Ambition Tour' Collab Tee, Proceeds Go to Raising Malawi Charity!

Madonna is revisiting an iconic ensemble!

The Queen of Pop just revealed a new tee inspired by one of her most well-known looks, and the proceeds are going to her Raising Malawi charity, her organization founded in 2006 dedicated to addressing the most critical needs of vulnerable children.

“Who doesn’t remember My iconic Gold corset designed by the one and only Jean Paul Gaultier for my Blonde Ambition tour in 1990?!” she wrote on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Now you can have an exclusive T-shirt created by the man who designed it, and the woman who wore it —M.E. 👑”

“All proceeds from this Special collaboration will benefit @RaisingMalawi and help provide critical medical interventions to orphans and vulnerable children at the Mercy James Center for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. Thanks to @RaisingMalawi and the support that the Mercy James Center has been able to provide for over 11,000 surgeries since it opened in 2017,” she continued.

“Funds from these T-shirts will ensure that thousands more children will receive the surgical care they need to thrive and survive. 💙💙💙”

Click here to shop the tee!

Check out the set list for her current greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour.