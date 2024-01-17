Scott Patterson Gives Update on Gilmore Girls' Luke & Lorelai

Scott Patterson is sharing his thought on where Gilmore Girls‘ Luke and Lorelai are today.

If you never watched the series, Scott portrayed Luke and Lauren Graham portrayed Lorelai and they had a on-again/off-again relationship throughout much of the series. They finally got together at the end.

In the 2016 reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Lorelai and Luke were still together and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), ended up revealing she was pregnant.

So, Scott decided to give a little update on everything.

About Luke and Lorelai, he said, “They’ve got a couple of kids now. That’s the big surprise, even in their old age and they don’t regret it,” Scott shared with Elite Daily.

“Jess [Milo Ventimiglia] has come back into the fold. He’s their nanny. He runs a gym. He opened up the Stars Hollow Gym. Rory’s back, and she’s running the Stars Hollow Gazette. She’s doing a lot of articles on the gym and on old people having kids,” Scott quipped.

