Ayo Edebiri Shares Secret Selfie Carson Daly Took on Her Phone After Emmy Awards 2023 Win

Ayo Edebiri has a new famous BFF!

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

After her name was announced, Ayo was so flustered by the excitement that she handed her purse and phone to her seat mate Carson Daly as she went up on stage to accept her award.

During an appearance on Today a few days later, Carson, 50, talked about meeting Ayo at the awards show and revealed that he left a surprise selfie on her phone.

“Ayo’s phone, though, it was locked, of course, but I was able to get into the camera,” Carson teased. “I may have left her a little Easter egg. If she checks her camera, I don’t know.”

Ayo then shared then selfie Carson snapped on her phone, telling Today in a message, “Carson and Siri. My voice is gone right now, or I’d be making a video, but thank you so much for guarding my stuff with your life — and more importantly, for this amazing selfie. You’re the greatest, and I feel like we’re bonded for life. Thank you forever.”

If you missed it, Ayo and several other actress made Emmys history with their wins at this year’s ceremony!

