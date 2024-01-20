'Harry Potter' Reboot at Max Makes Exciting Progress (Report)

There’s been some exciting news about the Harry Potter reboot that’s in the works for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max.

We first learned about the plans to adapt J.K. Rowling‘s popular novels into a television series back in April 2023. The plan is for each season of the show to focus on one of the books in the franchise.

Nearly a year later, there’s been an update on where the project stands.

According to a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. is in the midst of fielding pitches for the series from a variety of writers. The first set of meetings allegedly took place recently in Los Angeles, and there are plans for a follow up in the United Kingdom.

The shortlist is said to include Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie. Of the bunch, fans are likely to recognize Michael as he wrote the script for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

It isn’t clear if J.K. has seen any of the pitches. However, the outlet noted that she will have a say in how the project proceeds.

