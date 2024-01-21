Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O’Brien has returned to the red carpet to promote his new movie Ponyboi at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The 32-year-old Teen Wolf alum attended the movie’s premiere at the Library Center Theatre on Saturday (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

This marks the first premiere Dylan has attended since July 2022 when he promoted his movie Not Okay with Zoey Deutch!

Dylan kept his look casual but stylish. He wore black pants with a matching shirt and jacket. The actor finished off his look with a burgundy beanie and bright white shoes.

He was joined on the red carpet by costars Victoria Pedretti, Indya Moore, River Gallo, Annie Henk, Moises Acevedo, Aphrodite Armstrong, Miles Coreas, Kevin Matthew McDonald, NaTonia Monet and Keith William Richards.

Director Esteban Arango, producer Mark Ankner and co-producers Sade Clacken and Kristen Laffey were also present. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

