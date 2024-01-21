Top Stories
Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

How Tall is Jacob Elordi? Tall King Pokes Fun at His Height on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jeremy Allen White Celebrates His Awards Show Wins With Rosalia Amid Continued Romance Rumors

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 2:13 am

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Signature Franchises: 1 Will Have At Least Two More Movies, 3 Are Cancelled, & More Still Have Statuses Unknown

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Signature Franchises: 1 Will Have At Least Two More Movies, 3 Are Cancelled, & More Still Have Statuses Unknown

There are so many mystery franchises on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, that it’s almost hard to keep track of which are still around, and which ones aren’t coming back at all.

While fans are justly upset about the cancellation of Mystery 101, there are some hopeful updates about a few other favorite mysteries.

Will there be more Curious Caterer? What about one of the newest franchises, The Jane Mysteries, or is there hope for more The Dancing Detective?

Head inside to see if your favorite Hallmark Mystery franchise is still going on or will have future movies…

