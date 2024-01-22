Brie Larson Sparks Dating Rumors with Artist Benjamin Styer

It looks like Brie Larson might have a new man in her life!

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted enjoying a night out with artist Benjamin Styer on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

Brie and Benjamin were seen on a date night at the opening night performance of comedian Kate Berlant‘s one-woman play Kate at the Pasadena Playhouse.

After the performance, Brie and Benjamin were seen mingling with friends at the after party. Page Six has photos of them and noted that “paparazzi caught them standing closely together, chatting, laughing, touching and maybe even sharing a smooch.”

Brie was previously linked to Elijah Allan-Blitz and their breakup was confirmed in March 2023 after three years of dating. They also worked together on the series The Messy Truth VR Experience and won an Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.