Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Welcome Fourth Son - Find Out His Name!

Michael Phelps is now a dad of four!

On Monday (January 22), the 38-year-old Olympic swimmer and his wife Nicole shared a joint message on Instagram that they had welcomed their fourth son together earlier this month.

Michael and the 38-year-old former Miss California USA named their new baby boy Nico Michael.

“@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂”

Along with his message, Michael shared a photo of himself holding baby Nico while Nicole lovingly looks on.

Michael and Nicole, who have been married since 2016, are also parents to sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

A few years ago, Michael addressed the possibility of swimming professionally again.

Congrats to the happy family!