Camila Cabello Debuts New Movie 'Rob Peace' at Sundance 2024, Director Chiwetel Ejiofor Explains Why She Didn't Have to Audition

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 7:59 pm

Camila Cabello is starring in her second movie and she didn’t even have to audition!

The 26-year-old singer and actress wore a denim dress for her appearance at the Rob Peace premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Monday (January 22) in Park City, Utah.

Camila was joined at the event by co-stars Jay Will and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also served as the film’s writer and director.

In an interview with Variety, Chiwetel explained why he didn’t make Camila audition for her role.

Chiwetel knew that Camila was the right person for the project after watching her in the Prime Video movie Cinderella.

“I was struck by her charisma,” he told her. “I knew you’d be perfect for the role. I was thrilled when you said you’d join us on this journey.”

“I was thrilled when you asked,” Camila replied.

Also pictured: The cast visited The Vulture Spot at Sundance on Sunday (January 21).
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Camila Cabello, Chiwetel Ejiofor, jay will