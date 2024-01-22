Anthony Hopkins Reveals He's Writing a Biography, Reflects on His Acting Career

Anthony Hopkins is getting ready to release a biogrpahy!

The 86-year-old actor has had quite the distinguished career. Best known for his performance as Hannibal Lecter in 1991′s The Silence of the Lambs, Anthony has also starred in notable projects such as Westworld, Nixon, and The Elephant Man.

In a recent interview with People, Anthony revealed that he’s writing a biography, and offered details on how it’s going thus far.

“It’s a weird process,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “I realized how I’m blessed with one thing. Maybe it’s my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years.”

Anthony also spoke about his wife Stella Arroyave, who is currently working on a documentary about his career.

Regarding the film’s progress, Anthony admitted that he isn’t in the know.

“I don’t ask her. It’s quite a lot of film,” he explained. “I don’t know when it’s going to come out.”

The star concluded by summing up how he feels about his legendary acting career.

“I’m just fortunate,” Anthony reflected. “I went through ups and downs and depressions and despair and anger and all that stuff, but gradually the last few years [I’ve been] thinking, ‘Well, I’m still here.’ ”

If you haven’t seen, Anthony Hopkins spoke his mind about his roles in Marvel’s Thor films, calling it “pointless” acting!