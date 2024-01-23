'NCIS' Season 21 - 7 Cast Members Returning!

NCIS is coming back soon!

Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the return of the hit TV series.

CBS revealed that NCIS would return for Season 21 on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET!

We also know which main cast members have renewed their contracts, and are set to return for the ninth season.

NCIS Season 21