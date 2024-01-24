Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fly to Jamaica for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Movie Premiere!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to Jamaica for a very special premiere!

The 42-year-old Duchess and 39-year-old Duke attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Carib 5 Theatre on Tuesday night (January 23) in Kingston, Jamaica.

The couple posed for photos with various guests including the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, his wife Juliet (who is also a member of the House of Representatives), Jamaican politician Olivia Grange, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins with his wife Tracy James, and others. Star of the film Kingsley Ben-Adir and musician and son of Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, were also in attendance.

The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Watch the trailer!