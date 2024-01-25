Allison Janney Joins 'The Diplomat' Season 2 as the Show's Vice President!

Allison Janney is guest starring on The Diplomat this season!

The 64-year-old actress will portray Vice President Grace Penn in the new season of the series, Variety reports.

If you don’t know, Netflix recently promised that season 2 of the show would premiere in 2024.

We recently broke down the cast of season 2 of The Diplomat, and there’s 2 actors who might not be returning and 1 who most definitely is exiting.

Here’s the synopsis of season 1: “Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”