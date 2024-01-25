Austin Butler Reveals How He Finally Shed 'Elvis' Accent

Austin Butler is revealing how he finally was able to shed his much-talked-about Elvis accent.

If you don’t know, the 32-year-old actor went viral last year when fans noticed his speaking voice still sounded like the one he used when he played Elvis Presley.

In a new appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Austin explained that he went right from his three-year-long shoot for Elvis into filming for Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air.

About his immersive Elvis experience, he shared, “It was a lot. I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years. And then I had that week off and then I flew to London and at that time it was Covid so I’m quarantined for 10 days, so I thought alright just pour all this energy into learning about World War II now.”

“I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film, that was the whole thing,” he shared, crediting the dialect coach for helping him remove the accent.

If you didn’t see, Austin‘s ex Vanessa Hudgens actually commented on the fact that he still sounded like Elvis months later, and the comment went viral.