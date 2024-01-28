Joni Mitchell Will Make Her Grammys Performance Debut at Grammys 2024!

Joni Mitchell is hitting the Grammys stage for the first time to perform.

The 80-year-music legend will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, via Billboard.

Joni won her first of nine Grammys in 1970, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2002. However, she’s never performed before at the event.

Keep reading to find out more…

She is nominated for best folk album for Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] in the 2024 ceremony. She won her first Grammy 54 years ago in a folk category (best folk performance) for Clouds.

She is also one of the performers who is a past album of the year winner, following Billy Joel, U2 and Billie Eilish.

Additional performers for the Grammys will be announced in coming days.

Find out who is nominated at this year’s ceremony!